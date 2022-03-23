Watch
Salvation Army in Collinwood hosting open youth recreation programs for kids during spring break

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 09:56:59-04

CLEVELAND — To keep children active during the days of spring break, The Salvation Army in Cleveland is hosting youth programs and recreation activities for children in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood.

From Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, the nonprofit will host recreational activities like dodgeball, pickle ball, gaga ball and other programs for the youth.

All activities will be hosted at The Salvation Army Temple Corps, located at17625 Grovewood Ave, in Cleveland.

Those who are interested in participating in the spring break events can register by calling 216-692-1388.

