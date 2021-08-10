Schedule of Cleveland spray parks, indoor pools extended with projected high temps

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland announced Monday that spray parks and indoor pools at City of of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers will operate on an extended schedule with temperatures projected to be extremely high in the coming weeks.

Due to the high temperatures in the forecast, spray parks will remain in operation until Aug. 22, the City said.

While the spray parks will see an extended schedule, they will only open on days when outdoor temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher, according to the City.

Additionally, the City announced that indoor pools will be open for an expanded schedule effective immediately.

Indoor pools at the City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers will be open 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indoor pool will be closed on Sunday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.