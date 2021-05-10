Scripps Howard Foundation and News 5 donate 500,000th book to Wade Park Elementary

CLEVELAND — The Scripps Howard Foundation and News 5 Cleveland donated the 500,000th book from the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign to Wade Park Elementary on Monday.

News 5 anchor Danita Harris presented the principal of Wade Park Elementary with a signed book to mark the occasion and gave students in attendance an inspirational talk on the importance of reading.

Today the Scripps Foundation/@WEWS gave its 500,000th book to Wade Park Elementary in Cleveland. I was happy to present it to Principal Buddy and give the scholars an inspirational talk on the importance of reading. I had a great time 😊 pic.twitter.com/0JGPzvXZig — Danita Harris (@danitaharris) May 10, 2021

Bryson Hardmon was among the students who received books on Monday. His new collection will help him further his reading goal.

"My summer reading for last year was about 200 books, and I finished that goal, so this time I think I’m going to make it like 300,” said Hardmon.

@ScrippsHowardFoundation and @wews celebrate with Wade Park School in Cleveland, the recipient of the If you give a child a book...campaign ‘s 500,000th book, presented this morning to Principal Buddy! pic.twitter.com/V9nb0Ftiv4 — Moreen Bailey Frater (@moreenfrater) May 10, 2021

In the program’s first four years, the Scripps Howard Foundation and employees of the E.W. Scripps Company, including News 5 Cleveland, donated more than 352,000 new books to children facing poverty in their communities. Each station selects low-income schools and nonprofits to distribute the books.

