Second Cleveland Orchestra musician suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland Orchestra trombonist has been suspended as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The orchestra announced on Saturday that principal trombonist Massimo La Rosa was suspended as part of an independent investigation. La Rosa is the second musician who has been suspended by the orchestra in the past several months.

The orchestra has not released any additional information about La Rosa or the investigation.

In July, concertmaster William Pruecil was suspended after an article detailing allegations of sexual assault surfaced in The Washington Post.

After the article was made public, the orchestra established a special committee to oversee the investigation and retained the New York-based law firm of Debevoise and Plimpton LLP to look into the matter.

David J. Hooker, a member of the special committee released the following statement regarding the investigation: