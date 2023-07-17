Second man arrested for West 6th mass shooting held on $5 million bond

The second man charged in the mass shooting in Cleveland's Warehouse District that sent nine people to the hospital was in court Monday morning.

Cleveland Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Del Valle-Salaman on complicity charges over the weekend.

The arrest warrant claims Del Valle-Salaman drove himself, the suspected shooter Jaylon Jennings, and another man to West 6th Street the night of the shooting and fled with them after the shots were fired.

Del Valle-Salaman was given a $5 million bond.

Jennings is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $9 million bond, $1 million for each victim injured.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 21 for a preliminary hearing.

The shooting

At around 2:30 a.m. on July 9, shots rang out near West 6th Street and Johnson Court. Video footage of the shooting shows a large crowd of people running in terror as bullets whizzed through the air.

In total, nine people were hit by gunfire.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force identified Jennings as the shooting suspect, tracked him down and arrested him Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of Toledo Avenue in Lorain. The gun used in the crime hasn't been found.