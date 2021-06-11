Second murder trial of man charged in 2018 New Year's Eve triple killing underway Friday

CLEVELAND — The murder trial of Tevin-Biles Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier and the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, begins Friday.

Biles-Thomas is charged with murder in a 2018 New Year's Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead. He pleaded not guilty.

Watch the trial live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Authorities said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

In September 2019, after Biles-Thomas was arrested and charged, Simone Biles tweeted that her "heart aches for everyone involved."

In May, a judge declared a mistrial in the murder of Biles-Thomas.

Jurors told the judge during the third day of deliberations that copies of legal briefs from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ lawyers and prosecutors were among the evidence given to them during deliberations.

The paperwork included arguments over whether Biles-Thomas might have acted in self-defense.

RELATED: Mistrial declared in murder trial of Simone Biles’ brother

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.