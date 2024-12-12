Setting up New Year's resolutions for success

CLEVELAND — Christmas is right around the corner and that means it's time to start thinking about making New Year's resolutions.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to Dr. Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, about setting yourself up for success.

"Get out a pen, a piece of paper. Research indicates that it is much more likely that you will complete your goals, if you have them written down," said Albers.

It's important to choose realistic goals that are easy to track. For example, if you want to work out more, commit to exercising 30 minutes a day, three times a week. You should be willing to adjust that goal if needed.

"One thing that we need to do is to not let ourselves get derailed if you have a day that it doesn't work out, that's ok. Making sure that you have some flexibility in that goal can be a game changer," said Albers.

Studies show it typically takes 30 days of doing something before it becomes a habit. So stay consistent, but allow yourself some grace, too.

