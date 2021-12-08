Shooting victims drive to nearby Cleveland fire station for help; one later dies at hospital

CLEVELAND — Two shooting victims who were shot on East 149th Street in Cleveland Tuesday drove to a nearby fire station for help, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

At approximately 11 p.m., the two injured victims drove to Station 31 located at East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue for help.

When they arrived, they banged on the windows of the bay doors at the back of the station, breaking one of the windows, according to a fire official.

The two victims, a 25-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, were brought inside where they were treated and transported by Cleveland EMS to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police said the female victim later died at the hospital.

The car the victims drove to the fire station had multiple bullet holes.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Fire station at East 152nd Street.

No further information has been released on the shooting.

