Slavic Village quadruple murder suspect held on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND — The suspect of the quadruple murder in Slavic Village is being held on a $5 million bond for one charge of aggravated murder.

Armond Johnson Sr., 26, is being held on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, domestic violence and parole violation following his arrest on Tuesday.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to his charges during his arraignment.

He was also given a $25,000 bond for his open aggravated robbery charge.

During his arraignment on Friday, prosecutors told the judge that Johnson is "dangerous" and after being released from prison in March 2019, he allegedly committed more crimes. The prosecutor told the judge that there were supposed to be four aggravated murder charges, but the docket and paperwork only show one. More charges are expected to be filed at his next court date on July 25.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene of the crime on Tuesday, authorities said. He was held on an unrelated aggravated burglary warrant before being identified as the suspect in the homicides.

Tuesday, police found the body of David Cousin Jr., 35, in an open lot in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street. He had been shot multiple times, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to police, Cousin is believed to have stumbled across the suspect and became a victim himself.

While searching the area, officers saw two bodies through window of a nearby home. Police made entry and found Aubree Stone, 2, and Armond Johnson Jr., 6, inside. The medical examiner’s office later determined the children died from smoke inhalation.

Johnson's next hearing is scheduled for July 25.

