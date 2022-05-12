Smoke from overnight fire on Hull Avenue in Glenville visible from highway, nearby neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — Smoke from a house fire late Wednesday was visible throughout Cleveland's East Side and from I-90 as crews worked to control the flames.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Hull Avenue near East 105th Street and Superior Avenue.

The fire caused a ton of smoke throughout the area, which was visible throughout the East Side and from the highway.

If you're on the east side @ClevelandFire is working a house fire on Hull Avenue near E105 and Superior. A ton of smoke throughout the area. Fire is under control now. pic.twitter.com/Cq3VbqbrDk — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 12, 2022

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said the house was unoccupied at the time.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

