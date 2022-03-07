St. Casimir Church celebrates 10-year anniversary since reopening

CLEVELAND — Parishioners packed the pews at St. Casimir Catholic Church Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its reopening.

The anniversary mass was in honor of what many believe was a miracle that 12 Cleveland Catholic Churches reopened their doors 10 years ago under the order of the pope.

“This church has been around since 1891. This structure here that you see now, in 1917, was built by Polish immigrants and folks that didn't have a whole lot, but they gave everything they had to build this church and through the grace of God, and we feel through a miracle, this church is still here,” said one parishioner.

Another parishioner said the anniversary marks an answer to the prayers of many who held vigils when it was closed.

“I got to meet Catholics from all over Cleveland because when we were here when the church was closed, we had the vigils," said another parishioner.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.