St. Patrick's Day parade returns for first time since 2020

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade is making a triumphant return for the first time since 2020.

The parade will start between East 18th Street and Superior Avenue at 1:04 p.m.

The route will end at Public Square.

First responders, Irish organizations, marching bands, floats and more will be in the parade.

Every year, the parade draws tens of thousands of residents and visitors alike to Downtown Cleveland but had been canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

Cleveland's first St. Patrick's Day parade took place in 1842. It was organized by Cleveland's third resident, Rev. Peter McLaughlin.

