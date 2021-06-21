Suspect in fatal shooting on East 99th Street may be connected to another crime

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed on E. 99th Street on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on June 18, Cleveland police responded to the 4100 block of East 99th Street to find a man shot. EMS provided treatment to the victim, and he was then transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

One other victim was there, but she did not report any injuries.

According to the authorities, a vehicle rolled up near the residence the victims were outside of, and someone fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle before driving away.

While the investigation was in progress, a man arrived at St. Vincent Charity Hospital to have a gunshot wound on his hand treated. Upon investigation, it is believed that the man that arrived at St. Vincent Charity Hospital was involved in the shooting death of the man outside the 4100 block of East 99th Street. More information indicated that the deceased man had fired back at the vehicle from which shots were fired his way.

At this time, detectives are investigating the connection of both the victim and the man arrested to another on-going shooting investigation.

