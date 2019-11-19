CLEVELAND — The family of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer nearly five years ago, announced on Monday the creation of the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund at the Cleveland Foundation.

Rice was shot by a Cleveland police officer on Nov. 22, 2014 within seconds of the officer's arrival outside the Cudell Recreation Center. An investigation revealed that the boy had a pellet gun on him at the time of the shooting. The officer, Timothy Loehmann, was cleared of any criminal wrong doing. He was later fired for failing to state on his application that he had been previously ousted from another department before being hired by Cleveland.

“The arts helped Tamir with self-expression and he would want to live in a world that is equitable for all people,” said Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother. “Our hope is to keep Tamir’s memory alive through the creation of the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund. I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support for Tamir and grateful to everyone who has already contributed.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fund can mail checks to Cleveland Foundation, 1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 1300, Cleveland, Ohio, 44115.

The family states that it plans to open the Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center to "provide artistic, educational and civic youth programs that celebrate the history and culture of people of African descent."

There is a benefit luncheon planned for Nov. 20 at noon. Tickets are $100.

The luncheon will feature special guest Theaster Gates, who is an artist and activist from Chicago.

Later that night, at 6 p.m., there will be a commemoration of the anniversary of the fifth anniversary of Tamir's death. The event will take place at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd.

The free event called the Art, Activision and the Legacy of Tamir Rice, is an "inspiring evening of music, dance, film and visual art."

According to the museum, "Gates and special guests will explore the role of activist art in the quest for racial equity and justice, in both Cleveland and beyond. Central to the evening will be how art has been utilized to pursue justice for Tamir, the efforts of artists to keep Tamir’s story at the forefront of public discourse, and the participation and growing influence in the art world of Samaria Rice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

