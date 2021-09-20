Teens shot near K-6 school in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after three teens were shot near a K-6 school in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Around 6:02 p.m., officers received report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Worley Avenue.

The shooting occurred near Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy. Police said the shooting happened in the playground area.

Officers were informed that a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old had all been transported to Cleveland Clinic by private auto.

Police believe there were two males involved in the shooting who fled the scene on foot.

The conditions of the three victims are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

