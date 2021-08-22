Terminal Tower to light up red, blue and gold this week for A Special Wish Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The colored lights on Terminal Tower usually tend to mean something special, but that is true even more so this week.

On Aug. 26, Terminal Tower will light up red, blue and gold to represent A Special Wish Cleveland, a foundation that grants wishes for Northeast Ohio children and young adults from birth to 20 years old who have life-threatening illnesses or diseases.

The organization chose Aug. 26 to honor the first child the group granted a wish, Siberius. Siberius' parents chose the colors red, blue and gold to represent their son's nickname, "Super-Si."

“We’re grateful to greater Cleveland and the Terminal Tower for honoring ASW and our amazing wish kiddos and families. To have this iconic building light up red, blue, and gold to honor our first Wish Kid, Siberius “Super-Si”, is incredibly special," Robin Carpenter, Director of Marketing and Events at A Special Wish Cleveland, said in a press release.

To learn more about A Special Wish Cleveland, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.