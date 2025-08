The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs your help naming one of its cutest new additions.

The joey was born to first-time parents Kiari and Modi, a pair of Matschie's tree kangaroos.

The zoo is letting everyone vote to name the joey. You can pick between these three options:



Pohon: meaning tree.

Renbo: meaning rainbow.

Maragi: meaning small/little/child.

