Meet the adorable tree kangaroo joey just born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Get ready for cuteness overload. There's a baby tree kangaroo at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The joey was born to first-time parents Kiari and Modi, a pair of Matschie's tree kangaroos.

JOSEPH THOMPSON / CLEVELAND METROPARKS

The zoo announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that the joey is bonding with its mother, but should be available soon for visitors to see at the Australian Adventure habitat.

The next time you're at the zoo, make sure to check out Dragon's Landing over at Waterfowl Lake, where you can see over 20 different animatronic dragons. Most measure up to be over 15 feet tall and 30 feet wide and range from the mythological, three-headed Hydra to a joke-telling dragon.

Dragons have landed at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

RELATED: Dragons have landed at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo