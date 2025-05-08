Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meet the adorable tree kangaroo joey just born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

494584526_769675705401380_1971655958209895810_n.jpg
JOSEPH THOMPSON / CLEVELAND METROPARKS
494584526_769675705401380_1971655958209895810_n.jpg
Posted

Get ready for cuteness overload. There's a baby tree kangaroo at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The joey was born to first-time parents Kiari and Modi, a pair of Matschie's tree kangaroos.

494682048_769675748734709_6741177693542273691_n.jpg

The zoo announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that the joey is bonding with its mother, but should be available soon for visitors to see at the Australian Adventure habitat.

The next time you're at the zoo, make sure to check out Dragon's Landing over at Waterfowl Lake, where you can see over 20 different animatronic dragons. Most measure up to be over 15 feet tall and 30 feet wide and range from the mythological, three-headed Hydra to a joke-telling dragon.

Dragons have landed at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

RELATED: Dragons have landed at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.