Dragons have landed at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — Dragon's Landing is now open at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Situated along the zoo's Waterfowl Lake, guests can see over 20 different animatronic dragons. Most measure up to be over 15 feet tall and 30 feet wide and range from the mythological, three-headed Hydra to a joke-telling dragon. Guests can even see some creatures from their favorite shows and movies.

"I think it's good for families of all ages," Andi Kornack, Deputy Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, said. "Whether you like Puff the Magic Dragon, or you like Game of Thrones, I think it's good for all ages as they come through."

Also at the lake this summer, guests can take a ride in a swan boat or fly high over the area on the Eagle Zip Adventure.

All of these come at an additional cost to general admission. For more details on pricing and the Wild Savings Pass, click here.