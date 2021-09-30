The Italian American Museum of Cleveland opening in Little Italy

CLEVELAND — The Italian American Museum of Cleveland (IAMCLE), which will celebrate and chronicle the contributions of Italian Americans, is opening in the heart of Little Italy Friday.

Located at 12111 Mayfield Road, the museum’s opening coincides with the start of Italian American Heritage Month.

Visitors will be able to experience the opening exhibit, “Faith, Family, Ambition: The Italian Americans of Northeast Ohio.” It will explore Italian immigration to Northeast Ohio and highlights the positive contributions Italian Americans have made to the region.

Contributions include the construction of the iconic Guardians of Traffic, which were sculpted in Little Italy and carved, in part, by Italian immigrants.

The museum will offer walking tours of Little Italy and Lakeview Cemetery, where guest speakers will expose different parts of the region’s Italian American history.

Many of the photographs, documents and artifacts that will be on display are on loan from the Cleveland Western Reserve Historical Society’s Italian American Collection.

For more information on the museum, click here.

