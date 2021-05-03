The Ripepi Family to host inaugural 'Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert' featuring Night Ranger

CLEVELAND — To honor one of their loved ones, The Ripepi Family, of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc, announced their plans to host the inaugural "Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert" benefitting first responder K-9 units throughout Northeast Ohio.

The concert honors the late Danny Ripepi who was killed while heading to work on Sept. 24, 2020. He was killed when a dump truck caused a highway sign to crash onto his vehicle. Danny is survived by his wife, three children and three stepchildren.

The concert will take place on Sept. 8 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautical in the West Bank of the Flats. It will feature multi-platinum recording artist Night Ranger, Cleveland's own Beau Coup and High Voltage, a premier AC/DC tribute band.

In a news release, the family said the benefit concert will be an annual celebration that will benefit numerous causes throughout Greater Cleveland.

The goal of the inaugural concert will be to honor Danny’s legacy of giving back, with proceeds going to something he held near and dear to his heart, helping local police and fire departments.

Tickets to the event will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds raised from the concert will be used to purchase four first responder K-9 units to be donated to various agencies in Cleveland. This will include the dog, the training and equipment.

Attendees will have the chance to bid on live and silent auction items.

"In true Danny fashion, this Memorial Concert is not to serve as a family fundraiser, however as an opportunity to give back to the community he loved so much," the family said in a news release. "Danny believed in three things, Family, Faith and Friendship. His gentle demeanor, kind heart and his love as a devoted husband, dad, brother and friend to many, is the legacy he leaves behind. Now is our time to continue his legacy in the most poignant way, by giving back."

