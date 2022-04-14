The Rowley Inn to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' this Friday

CLEVELAND — Tremont’s The Rowley’s Inn is known as a neighborhood pub across from the Christmas Story House with delicious food and craft beers, and soon it will be known to all who watch Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

On April 15, in the episode “Pickin’ Up and Chowin’ Down” Fieri takes viewers inside the Rowley’s Inn where the pub said it unveiled new menus and the first person to try the new dishes was the celebrity chef.

“In Cleveland, a funky bar making monster tots and a Hawaiian-Polish mashup,” the description reads under the episode airing Friday at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

One of the dishes that will be featured is the “Son of Godzilla,” which Fieri told Rowley Inn was one of the “best sandwiches in Cleveland.”

The Christmas Story House also shared on its Facebook the exciting neighborhood news and soon-to-be national spotlight.

“Rumor has it he may have visited a certain Christmas house located right across the street…….,” the Christmas Story said in the comments section of the post.

