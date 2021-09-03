The Salvation Army deploys disaster relief staff after Hurricane Ida impacts several Northeast states

CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army has activated its team of trained disaster staff to help with relief efforts in multiple states which have been severely impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The team will be deployed to Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

"We are doing everything in our power to respond efficiently and effectively to the impacts made by Hurricane Ida,” said Robert Myers III, the Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator for The Salvation Army’s USA Eastern Territory. “With the continued generosity of the public, The Salvation Army will remain on the ground serving those affected by the storm for however long our services are needed.”

The Salvation Army says it has already established Incident Command Centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

It’s also working to prepare mobile feeding units to serve food, drinks and provide emotional and spiritual care for survivors and first responders.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts:



Donate online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

