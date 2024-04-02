'This breaks my heart'—Backyard shootout caught on camera; endangers residents, church youth summit

Pamela Huff has lived in her home in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood, off E. 142nd St., for more than 30 years. Her father lives next door.

On March 16 at around 8 p.m., at least three people invaded their backyards and exchanged gunfire with two individuals who were standing in the middle of the street.

Huff’s home surveillance system captured five seconds of footage that could help police make arrests.

What unfolded has caused immeasurable anger and concern.

“They used my car as a shield, and it was just like a wild, wild west out there,” Huff said.

She said the suspects appear to be young adults or teens.

“We need parents involved, first of all,” Huff said. “You should know where your kids are. And if you don't know you need to start investigating. You need to talk to them (and) see what's on their mind. Go in the room. Go in the book bag. They need love. They need guidance.”

A report from Cleveland Police states that ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system, indicated 15 rounds were fired around Harvard Ave. and E. 142nd St.

The report also states officers have spoken to a man who was shot in the arm and gave several stories about what occurred.

“We are covered by the blood of Jesus, because it was only that…that nothing came inside of our homes,” Huff said.

Moments before the shooting, she had just checked on her mom, who she cares for, and put her 6-month-old daughter to bed.

"I'll tell y'all, I passed basically training real quick,” Huff said. “Because I got flat on the floor because that's how loud it was. Very scary."

She said her father was next door cooking but went to the restroom and heard the shots.

“Had he been in the kitchen, he would have went to the door, that's just fact,” Huff said. “So scary because he's been in his home 50 years.”

While no bullets entered the home, a bullet hit a front porch column on Huff’s home and a porch column on her father’s home. There’s also damage to her father’s back porch and yard.

“It was just devastating all around and I am grateful that no bullets came inside to harm us, but it harmed us outside mentally, materially (and) morally,” Huff said. “This is what we work for. We ought to be able to come out and enjoy our home."

Huff added that at the time of the shooting, there was a youth summit across the street at her church, Zion Pentecostal Church of Christ.

“They had to run for cover too,” Huff said. “When they thought it was clear you would have thought it was the road runner over there…the way the cars were leaving off that driveway trying to get out."

Carletta Hatcher lives further down the block.

"I pray to God every day that we can wake up and have a good life, you know, without the accidents (and) without the crime,” Hatcher said. “It's hard, and I'm scared for the summer because it seems like every summer it gets worse."

Huff’s daughters are now raising money through a GoFundMe account to build a high-security fence around their mom and grandfather’s properties.

“If I had the funds I would move, because this breaks my heart,” Huff said.

Tips about the shooting can be called into the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.