CLEVELAND — Late Tuesday evening, thousands of monarchs congregated in the north woodlot at Wendy Park, according to the Metroparks.

According to the Metroparks, some of the clumps had more than 500 butterflies, making the total 2,200.

Wednesday morning's cool forecast will provide a great opportunity for the monarchs to rest.

According to the Metroparks, the butterflies will probably stick around until temperatures warm up this afternoon.