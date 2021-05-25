Tiki Barge collided with Nautica Queen during excursion on Cuyahoga River Saturday

CLEVELAND — The United States Coast Guard Marine (USCG) Safety Unit in Cleveland is investigating after the Tiki Barge collided with the Nautica Queen on the Cuyahoga River Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor and other local agencies responded at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The Tiki Barge was on the river for a scheduled two-hour voyage with 20 passengers on board when it collided with the Nautica Queen, according to a news release.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

All boaters are asked to remain alert at all times and should keep an eye out for one another, the USCG said in the news release.

