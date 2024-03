If you're a fan of Toast in Gordon Square, we have some sad news for you.

The restaurant announced it will be closing after nearly 11 years.

Toast's last day will be April 3.

They will be open for Dyngus Day.

Toast is one of the many restaurants that announced plans to close this year.

