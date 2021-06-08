Tower City Center reopens after water main break causes flooding

CLEVELAND — Tower City Center reopened Tuesday after closing due to a water main break that caused flooding.

The Prospect Avenue South and Huron Road entrances opened to guests on Tuesday.

The Public Square entrance will reopen on Wednesday.

The Prospect Avenue North entrance will remain closed.

Following Monday's leak, Bedrock Detroit, the company that manages and leases Tower City, confirmed that the break started within a neighboring property and that repairs will continue on impacted parts of the mall.

Two businesses located on Level M1 will be closed until further notice. Officials did not say what those two businesses were.

