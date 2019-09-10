CLEVELAND — The trial for a man who allegedly raped and robbed a woman behind a Cleveland bar will start Wednesday morning.

Robert Gaines Jr., 39, is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, the assault happened behind a Cleveland bar in the 800 block of Huron Road East on Oct. 25, 2018.

The woman reported the incident when she woke up from having passed out behind the bar.

Following the assault, Gaines allegedly used the woman’s credit cards at a gas station and the JACK Casino, authorities said.

