Trump announces submarine repair facility planned for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump announced plans for a new facility in Cleveland that will repair components for U.S. submarines.

Trump revealed the project during a midterm rally in Youngstown on Monday night. The facility will reportedly span 46,000 square feet and support submarine component repairs.

Trump credited Ohio Sen. Jon Husted for helping bring the project to Cleveland.

“You have to really thank Senator John Husted for this more than probably anybody else. Jon fought for Ohio,” Trump said during the rally.

Details about the project remain limited. It is not yet clear where the facility will be located within Cleveland.

"There are no specific details to share at this time. The City would welcome and support the Navy’s interest in development opportunities in Cleveland," the city said on Tuesday.