U.S. Coast Guard building in Cleveland named after first black woman to serve in ranks on Friday

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Coast Guard building in Cleveland is now named after the first black woman, Dr. Olivia J. Hooker, to serve in its ranks.

On Friday, City of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and members of the Cleveland Marine Safety Unit dedicated the building in Hooker's honor.

Janis Porter, who is Hooker’s godchild also attended the event and said she is “moved” by the dedication to her godmother.

“It’s incredibly moving to see this,” she said. “And to have her legacy spread. Hopefully it will spread further and further. She wanted to impact the world, one person at a time. One neighborhood at a time. And the Coast Guard was so close to her heart. It’s a fitting tribute to her.”

Following her time in the Coast Guard, Hooker dedicated her life to advancing equity and inclusion through community advocacy and education.

