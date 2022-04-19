U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of Loop Drive fatal shooting

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals arrested a 39-year-old man on Tuesday accused of fatally shooting another man.

According to authorities, the man allegedly shot and killed another on April 1, before dumping his body in the 2700 block of Loop Drive.

The man was arrested inside of a vehicle near the intersection of East 260th Street and Bluestone Boulevard in Euclid.

"Outstanding work by our task force members resulted in the arrest of two dangerous homicide suspects in Cleveland today," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

