U.S. Marshals searching for Cleveland man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 2 brothers in July 2020

CLEVELAND — A reward is being offered for information that would lead to the arrest of a Cleveland man accused of allegedly shooting and killing two brothers on July 30, 2020, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

David Spivey, 23, allegedly shot and killed two brothers that were sitting in their driveway in the 16100 block of Walden Avenue in Cleveland.

Spivey’s last known address is near the 3200 block of East 140th Street.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Reward money is available.

