U.S. Navy Blue Angels to headline 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND — The United States Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show at Burke Lakefront Airport, according to the Cleveland Air Show.

Next year's air show will take place Sept. 3-5, Labor Day Weekend, and will feature the Blue Angels making a special debut.

The Blue Angels will fly a larger jet platform at the show, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, as well as a new logistics support aircraft, the C-130J Super Hercules.

Cleveland's annual air show has been a tradition at Burke Lakefront Airport since 1964, drawing in 60,000 to 100,000 guests to the Labor Day Weekend events and creating an annual economic impact of $7.1 million for the city of Cleveland, the Cleveland National Air Show reports.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.