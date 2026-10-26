University Hospitals confirms cybersecurity incident caused outage, some services still disrupted

University Hospitals is dealing with the fallout from a cybersecurity incident that hit its system last week.

The hospital system confirmed the incident Monday, saying it disconnected its systems from the internet after detecting unusual activity on its servers.

University Hospitals said it is investigating the incident with outside experts and is in communication with law enforcement.

Some patients have already felt the impact. The hospital system said it has rescheduled some appointments and elective procedures as it works to minimize disruption to patient care.

University Hospitals said it made significant progress over the weekend restoring systems to full operability, but challenges remain.

Patients still cannot access MyChart. The hospital system also reported difficulties connecting to the UH network at some locations and problems with insurance pre-authorizations.

University Hospitals said teams are working around the clock to address the issues and asked for patience from patients.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

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