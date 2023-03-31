Watch Now
US Marshals search for 17-year-old wanted for shooting Cleveland Police officer

Cleveland officer shot
Catherine Ross | News 5
The scene where a Cleveland Police officer was apparently shot in the arm Tuesday evening.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:27:59-04

US Marshals are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old boy who is wanted in connection with the shooting of a Cleveland Police officer.

Jayrion Church has been identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting of officer Mark Bahrijczuk on March 14, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service.

Bahrijczuk was shot in the arm and leg while investigating Kia thefts when he and another officer approached what they thought to be a stolen Kia just as four occupants from the car jumped out and fled.

Marshals said Church is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

