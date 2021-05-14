USPS adding mobile unit at Shaker Finance Station while it undergoes repairs to serve Buckeye-Shaker

CLEVELAND — After temporarily shutting down operations at the Shaker Finance Station in Cleveland in November 2020, the United States Postal Service will park a mobile post office until the original post office reopens to the public.

The mobile unit will be park at 2855 East 130th Street in Cleveland Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Standard services, including stamps, package mailing and money orders, will be done there. It will not offer passport service.

P.O. Box customers should continue to pick up their mail at the Shaker Main Post Office, located at 3675 Warrensville Center Road.

The Shaker Finance Station is currently undergoing improvements that include adding additional security measures for employees and customers. It plans to reopen by October 2021.

“The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause however the safety of our employees and customers is our top priority," USPS said in a statement.

Residents in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood have expressed their frustrations about the November 2020 closure of the post office that is vital for a community with residents who depend on public transportation and the proximity of a post office.

Cleveland city leaders voiced their concerns during a May 11 news conference and wondered why the security improvements were taking so long to complete and why they can't get a reopening date for their post office.

RELATED: Cleveland residents frustrated by no reopening date East 130th Street post office

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.