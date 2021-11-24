USPS reopens Cleveland Shaker Heights Finance Station on East 130th Street

CLEVELAND — After temporarily shutting down operations at the Shaker Finance Station in November 2020, the United States Postal Service is reopening the Cleveland location.

The Cleveland Shaker Heights Finance Station, 2855 East 130th Street, is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 29.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The United States Postal Service told News 5 the location was closed in November 2020 over safety and security concerns and remains shutdown for security upgrades.

Cleveland city leaders voiced their concerns during a May 11 news conference and wondered why the security improvements were taking so long to complete and why they can't get a reopening date for their post office.

To help keep some services running for residents in the area, USPS placed a mobile unit that offered standard services, including stamps, packages and money orders.

