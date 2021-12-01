USPS worker robbed at gunpoint while working route in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while working in Cleveland Tuesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The postal worker told police that at around 8:21 p.m., she was walking in the area of Avon Avenue between East 102nd Street and East 105th Street when an unknown male came up to her and asked if she had mail for the other side of the street.

When she told him that it was a different part of the route, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, demanding she hand over the keys.

News 5 Cleveland reached out to the Cleveland field office of the U.S. Postal Service that said it was “still in the information gathering process” so no further details could be given.

The office said the worker is safe, no mail was taken and the postal vehicle was secured.

“Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees. If anyone has any information related to the incident please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455," the office said in a statement.

