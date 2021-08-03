USPS worker shot at in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A United States Postal Service worker was shot at in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to the USPS.

The shooting occurred in the 7700 block of Elton Avenue.

USPS said the postal worker was not injured, but the worker's vehicle was damaged by rounds during the incident.

Neither the postal worker nor the worker's vehicle were the intended targets of the shooting, USPS said.

"This is a stark reminder of the potential dangers facing our brave men and women of the Postal Service as they are merely attempting to do their job. We ask the public to remain vigilant and continue looking out for our postal employees," USPS said in a statement.

The USPS asks that anyone who sees suspicious activities regarding postal employees report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

