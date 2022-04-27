Vermont sculptor makes art tour stop in Cleveland because it's an 'unknown jewel'

CLEVELAND — A sculpture traveling from Vermont to Oklahoma made a stop in Cleveland’s Wade Oval on Tuesday, and time is running out to see it.

Sculptor Christopher Curtis had a simple idea that resulted in a massive art installation.

“The genesis of the design came from two scrap pieces of glass that a glass artist had abandoned. And I started putting them together, and they fit together," he said.

The piece is 24 feet high and 24 feet wide, and took Curtis about four months of fabrication.

"It's unique in this way. Rarely does an artist have the capability with the truck and crane or the time or the patron who can tolerate it, either,” he said.

For the last two years, Curtis and an arts patron from Tulsa, Oklahoma, teamed up to design the piece, and now it’s in the middle of a 1,500-mile tour.

The piece is traveling from Curtis’s hometown in Vermont to the patron’s home in Oklahoma, and Cleveland was a must-stop on the list.

"My perception of Cleveland is that it's an unknown jewel of the intellectual world, including the art world. And if you look at it over, here's the proof. Fantastic world-class museums in a beautiful setting and the pride of the citizens is really evident here," Curtis said.

The sculpture is on display at the Wade Oval stage at University Circle until Wednesday afternoon, and from there it will move to the next stop at the Cincinnati Observatory.

