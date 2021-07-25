Volunteers hit Cleveland streets to clean up Public Square, surrounding areas

CLEVELAND — Dozens of volunteers flocked to Cleveland's Public Square Sunday morning to clean up the city as part of a worldwide environmental cleanup effort.

Around 40 volunteers from Save the Earth from A to Z, We Are One Family—the World Mission Society Church of God’s Young Adult Worker volunteer group—helped clean up Public Square and the surrounding areas from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clean up effort was in partnership with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and was a part of ASEZ WAO’s No More GPGP Movement.

ASEZ WAO has a goal of collecting plastic waste to prevent carbon dioxide emissions and brought that initiative to Downtown Cleveland Sunday.

