Wade Park Elementary students receive books from 'If You Give a Child a Book'

CLEVELAND — For the last four years, News 5 and the Scripps Howard Fund have partnered with local schools to help improve childhood literacy rates.

Our most recent "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign raised $44,000 to get books into the hands of students in need.

This week, News 5 hosted Scholastic Book Fairs at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School and Wade Park Elementary in Cleveland.

At Wade Park Elementary, more than 300 students received five books each to help build their libraries at home.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley attended the event.

Students at Wade Park Elementary and Stephanie Tubbs Jones School will receive more books in May.

