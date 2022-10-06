Walt Disney and Lighthouse Immersive partner for immersive animation experience, coming to Cleveland in 2023

CLEVELAND — Walt Disney announced it will partner with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the same company that created the Immersive Van Gogh, to develop a Disney Animation Immersive Experience, according to a press release from Lighthouse Immersive.

It will make a stop in Cleveland in the first quarter of 2023 as well as in other cities across the U.S. such as Columbus, Detroit and Minneapolis.

The experience will feature some of Disney’s classic films including The Lion King, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio. It will also highlight some of the more recent animations like Encanto, Zootopia, and Frozen.

“Trailblazing in a new medium is always exciting, and this is truly going to be the most challenging and rewarding project of my career,” said Oscar-winning producer and project leader J. Miles Dale. “With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, it will be a thrill to bring the world of all the great Disney animators and performers to life in a 360-degree immersive environment.”

Cleveland dates will be announced later.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.