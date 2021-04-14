WATCH: 3 tiger cubs make their public debut at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — Three tiger cubs made their debut Wednesday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Rosebrough Tiger Passage. It's the first time in 20 years guests can visit the cubs.

Visitation is open between 10 a.m. and noon daily.

The two Amur tiger cubs, Luka and Anya, were born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The Malayan tiger cub, Indrah, came from the Tulsa Zoo after a recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan Program.

Zookeepers said while the Malayan tiger and Amur tiger differ as subspecies, raising them together allows for essential behavioral and social welfare after the cubs’ mother did not display maternal care.

Over the past several months, the three have grown to approximately 30 pounds and reached developmental milestones, including transitioning to an all-meat diet and visible strength in agility.

Adult Amur tigers are the largest among the different subspecies and the most tolerant of the cold. The Malayan tigers are a smaller subspecies of tigers found on the Malaysian peninsula and the southern tip of Thailand.

Amur tigers are an endangered species, and Malayan tigers have been deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are an estimated few hundred left in their native regions.

