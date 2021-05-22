WATCH LIVE: 2021 virtual Cleveland Asian Festival

CLEVELAND — The 2021 Cleveland Asian Festival has gone virtual.

The event highlights Asian culture and AsiaTown in Cleveland.

News 5's Homa Bash is part of the event.

The event is part of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

You can watch it in the player below:

More information about the event can be found, here.

RELATED: Biden signs bill aimed at reducing AAPI hate crimes

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.