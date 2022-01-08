WATCH LIVE: Ceremonial swearing-in held for Mayor Justin Bibb

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart in a virtual ceremony following his official swearing in on Jan. 2.

The virtual ceremony will be held at Music Hall in the Public Auditorium at 2 p.m.

While the audience will be limited to family, essential staff and members of the media due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,200 people registered to attend the in-person ceremony before it was changed to a virtual ceremony.

Bibb previously took the official oath of office inside his childhood library on Cleveland’s East Side on Jan. 2

