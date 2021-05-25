Watch
WATCH LIVE: Man charged in 2019 murder of 6-year-old Lyric Lawson in court

News 5
Raysean Howard in court.
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 15:11:34-04

CLEVELAND — Raysean Howard, one of the men charged in the 2019 murder of Lyric Lawson, a 6-year-old girl who was shot and killed her home on Cleveland’s East Side during a drive-by shooting, is appearing in court Tuesday.

Watch a livestream of the hearing below:

In November 2019, authorities arrested Raysean Howard for the shooting. Court records state that Howard allegedly fired at the home multiple times, striking the structure and the girl inside.

