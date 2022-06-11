WATCH LIVE: March For Our Lives rally kicks off in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A March For Our Lives and reproductive rights rally is being held today in Cleveland at noon.

The rally is being organized by Women’s March Cleveland and will take place at 601 Lakeside Ave. It is one among many similar rallies taking place across the country today.

The purpose of the rally is to bring awareness to gun control after the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings in addition to the Supreme Court’s potential overruling of Roe v Wade.

Watch a livestream of the event in the video player below around noon:

News 5 livestream event

RELATED: Another abortion ban hits Ohio House, depends on Roe v. Wade

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.