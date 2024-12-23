Watch Now
1 person rescued from roof of car after water main break near W. 112th Street and Madison Avenue

Road remains closed as crews continue to work
A water main break is causing serious flooding in the area of West 112th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland.
You couldn't even see the street in some parts due to the amount of water.

A car was completely covered by water.

The woman driving the car had to be rescued from the roof of her vehicle by a raft around 4 a.m.

Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for more details.

We'll update this story when we learn more.

