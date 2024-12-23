1 person rescued from roof of car after water main break near W. 112th Street and Madison Avenue

A water main break is causing serious flooding in the area of West 112th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland.

You couldn't even see the street in some parts due to the amount of water.

A car was completely covered by water.

Major water main break at W.112th and Madison. Woman rescued by Cleveland Fire via raft. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/oJnLuwvcnH — Dave Kraska (@DaveKraska) December 23, 2024

The woman driving the car had to be rescued from the roof of her vehicle by a raft around 4 a.m.

Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for more details.

We'll update this story when we learn more.

